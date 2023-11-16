Hundreds of industry leaders address city’s housing crisis at London stadium

Eco-entrepreneur Joseph Michael Daniels joins Gen Z entrepreneur Catalina Valentino for the Generationally Yours podcast

THE South East Consortium (SEC) annual conference unfolded at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, to discuss the need for urban renewal.

This location set the stage for a gathering of over 600 industry leaders, addressing the city’s housing crisis.

Amidst this striking backdrop, Catalina Valentino and Joseph Michael Daniels, hosts of the Generationally

Yours podcast, emerged as voices of clarity and vision. Valentino emphasised the integral role of sustainability in urban development.

Meanwhile Daniels advocated for homes that fostered community and environmental respect, signalling a need for a shift in housing solutions.

Valentino insightfully noted: “In the midst of London’s housing challenge, we are here to discuss not just sustainability as a concept but as a concrete solution integrated into urban development”

Daniels added: “It’s about building homes that enrich communities and respect our environment.”

The conference delved into discussions about property investment and public-private partnerships, exploring whether this fusion could offer viable solutions to housing scarcity and environmental challenges.