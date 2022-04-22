Hundreds of crimes reported at royal palaces as ‘frightening’ figures revealed

Hundreds of crimes have been reported at royal palaces in the past three years including offences involving weapons, drugs, violence and robbery.

More than 450 crimes have been reported at royal palaces in London, including offences relating to drugs, violence and weapons.

According to Sky News, some 470 crimes have been recorded in total between 2019 and 2021 across royal palaces.

Offences took place either inside or on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, St James’s Palace and Clarence House,

Data from Metropolitan Police has also revealed hundreds of thefts, alongside offences such as arson, possession of weapons and violence against the person.

However, less than one per cent of these reports have led to an individual being charged, cautioned or fined.

What’s more, there were zero suspects identified in more than 400 of the offences.

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection for the London police force, said told Sky News: “If you can steal or cause incidents at or near the royals, what does that say about the current security?”

He described the level of crimes as “frightening”.