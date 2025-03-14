Human rights groups challenge Apple’s privacy fight with the UK government

People walk through the Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Two UK human rights groups have challenged the government’s attempts to force tech titan Apple to weaken its security systems, saying the process lacks transparency.

The UK government had attempted to force Apple to create a “back door” in its implemented security systems.

Liberty and Privacy International have filed a legal complaint against the tech company with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the Financial Times first reported.

It called for Apple’s appeal against the order to be heard publicly and claimed the demand violated users’ free speech and privacy rights.

Caroline Wilson Palow, legal director of Privacy International, argued: “The UK’s use of a secret order to undermine security for people worldwide is unacceptable and disproportionate.”

The iPhone maker is also fighting the order issued under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA).

The firm withdrew its secure iCloud backup device from its UK market earlier this year after receiving a “technical capability notice”(TCN) in January.

The notice reportedly required the firm to give law enforcement access to encrypted iPhone backups.

Yet, the tech giant was legally prohibited from discussing this publicly.

“We have never built a back door or master key to any of our products, and we never will”, Apple had argued at the time.

The two human rights groups have argued that the secrecy surrounding TCNs prevents accountability and transparency.

Several publications have made submissions to the IPT, urging the tribunal to hold the case in open court.

The dispute has drawn criticism from the US, where lawmakers have urged British authorities to be more transparent about the IPA.

They have warned that the secrecy around UK government demands to leading US big techs has posed a threat to privacy and free speech.

The news follows Apple’s recent decision to remove its advanced data protection feature from the UK, following a dispute with the government over encryption and access to user data.

It also comes as firms like Apple, Google and Meta, have been targeted by mammoth class action lawsuits in the UK in recent years.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs in February: “The suggestion that privacy and security are at odds is not correct; we can and must have both”.

The tribunal will hold a closed hearing on Apple’s case on Friday.