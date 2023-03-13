Hugh Grant’s awkward Oscars red carpet interview is going viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Anna Eberstein and Hugh Grant attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hugh Grant showed how different American and British small talk can be during an incredibly awkward Oscars red carpet interview tonight.

Making his way into the awards ceremony in Los Angeles earlier, Grant was stopped by host Ashley Graham for an on-carpet interview. Grant ended up shutting down all of Graham’s questions and seeming abrupt.

Graham asked Grant what his favourite thing about attending the awards was and after a lengthy pause Grant said: ““It’s fascinating … the whole of humanity is here … it’s Vanity Fair.”

But Graham had thought Grant was talking about the Vanity Fair magazine rather than the 1848 novel when she replied saying: “Oh yes, it’s all about Vanity Fair, that’s where we need to let loose and have a little fun.”

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

Graham then asked Grant what he was most excited to see tonight and he said: “To see? No one in particular.”

Then Graham asked Grant who made his suit and he said: “I can’t remember – my tailor.”

After a few more incredibly awkward exchanges Grant turned away from Graham and did a visible eye roll before moving on, and social media users are calling out his behaviour as rude.

Hugh Grant being a total asshole to Ashley Graham. Why are you even at the #oscars #gross — Lauren Lee (@laurenlkoster) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant gave the most "I don't give a fucking shit about this" champagne carpet interview I've ever seen lmao. #Oscars — 𝕋𝕠𝕞𝕒𝕤 (@cinema_gay) March 12, 2023