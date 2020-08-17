Huawei pushes for document release in trial of finance chief

Huawei will today call for the release of more confidential documents relating to the arrest of the company’s finance director as her extradition battle ploughs on.

Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in 2018 after US authorities accused her of bank fraud and breaching sanctions against Iran.

Meng, whose father Reng Zhengfei founded Huawei, is under house arrest in Vancouver and fighting extradition to the US.

During a hearing held via telephone link today lawyers for the company’s chief financial officer are set to call on the Canadian attorney general to release more confidential documents linked to her arrest.

Meng’s legal team has argued that she was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated by US and Canadian officials when she was arrested at Vancouver airport.

As a result they have called for the extradition proceedings to be scrapped.

While Canada has handed over some documents related to the arrest, others have been withheld on the basis of privilege — a claim that Meng’s lawyers will dispute this week.

A decision on the documents is scheduled to be made by 2 October, at which point the rest of the trial can proceed.