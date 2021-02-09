Huawei founder hopes Biden administration will have 'open policy'

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said he hopes the new U.S. Biden administration will have an “open policy” to the Chinese company, after Donald Trump placed it on a trade blacklist.

Zhengfei said he hoped U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration would bear in mind U.S. business interests when forming its policy.

He said it was “conducive” to the financial performance of U.S. companies to supply Chinese firms.

“We hope the new administration will harbour an open policy for the benefit of the American firms and also the economic development of the U.S.,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a 5G mining project Huawei was launching in the northern Chinese city of Taiyuan.

He added he would welcome a call from Biden.

The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump added Huawei to a U.S. trade blacklist in May 2019 citing national security concerns. Huawei has repeatedly denied it poses a risk.

The move effectively banned U.S.-based firms from selling Huawei essential U.S. technology and last August, the ban was extended to foreign firms with U.S. business, reaching chief suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), which effectively cut off Huawei’s access to chip supplies.

Zhengfei said it would still be “extremely difficult” for Huawei to be taken off the U.S. entity list, but stressed that they continued to hope to buy “large volumes” of U.S. equipment and materials if the Biden administration would allow it.