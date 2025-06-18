HS2: Transport secretary confirms two-year delay after ‘shambolic mess’

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander has confirmed that HS2 will be delayed by two years, slamming previous handling of the project as an “appalling” and “shambolic mess”.

The embattled high-speed rail link will be pushed back beyond its 2033 target following a “litany of failures”, based on findings from HS2 boss Mark Wild.

In a statement to Parliament following Prime Minister’s Questions, Alexander said: “Based on his advice, I see no route by which trains can be running by 2033 as planned.”

Shadow transport secretary Gareth Bacon conceded that “it has long been apparent that HS2 was not going to plan”.

He added that he would not pretend that the Network North plan – a sweeping regional transport project introduced by then-PM Rishi Sunak at an eleventh-hour party conference gambit in 2023 – was anything other than “a product of mistakes we made in the handling of HS2, because it clearly was”.

Opposition parties launched withering broadsides on the Conservatives’ handling of the infrastructure project whilst in government, as costs continued to climb.

Lib Dem transport spokesperson Paul Kohler accused previous Tory ministers of being “comatose at the wheel”, in what amounts to “a damning indictment of Conservative mismanagement”.

“Connecting our largest cities with high speed rail was meant to help boost economic growth and spread opportunity.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for the project to be scrapped altogether, insisting: “Surely the time has come to scrap the entirety of the project and recognise we’ve got it wrong.”

Alexander doubles down on Euston

Heidi Alexander slammed her predecessors’ approach to the Euston section of the rail link: “The previous government commissioned a Euston ministerial taskforce. Unbelievably, the taskforce never met.”

She reinforced the government’s commitment to making HS2 stretch to London Euston, adding: “This government recognises Euston’s huge potential, and we’ve already committed funding to start the tunnelling from Old Oak Common to Euston.”

Work on this section of the network was put on hold in March 2023 as construction costs spiralled.

Later that year, Sunak had stripped HS2 Ltd bosses of responsibility over the troubled HS2 Euston site.

HS2’s Euston terminus has been shrouded in uncertainty amid doubts as to whether the private sector would stump up the necessary funding to see it through without government intervention.

Project under pressure

HS2’s initial budget was around £38bn by 2009 prices. It has now risen to at least £80bn, with some estimates suggesting costs could climb higher than £100bn.

In an attempt to turn the project around, HS2 brought in Mark Wild as chief executive in December – a widely respected figure in the industry who successfully turned around London’s Crossrail project.

Whistleblowers have alleged a large-scale fraud took place as officials inflated cost projections. HS2 Ltd, the arms-length body overseeing delivery, referred a sub-contractor to HMRC this week amid allegations over how staff had been paid.

A scathing public accounts committee (PAC) report earlier this year concluded it was a “casebook example of how not to run a project” and a risk to the UK’s reputation.