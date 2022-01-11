HS2 trains to run on zero-carbon energy as part of green push

HS2 trains are set to run on zero carbon energy from the first day of operations.

The decision was part of HS2’s Net Zero Carbon Plan which, published today, sets out how HS2 Ltd intends to achieve carbon neutrality, reducing the project’s environmental impact to zero.

“We know that the climate crisis demands urgent action and these commitments from HS2 are vital steps towards achieving cleaner UK travel,” said HS2 minister Andrew Stephenson today.

“HS2 is a once-in-a-lifetime investment and we want to ensure the country’s biggest infrastructure project, supporting thousands of jobs and businesses, is underpinned by the government’s ambitions for a greener transport and construction future.”

Targets include diesel-free construction by 2029 as well as a 50 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions derived from steel and concrete by 2030. HS2 will also form partnerships to cut emissions in the supply chain, with 32 projects in the works that will cut 1.6 million tonnes of CO2.

“The new targets announced today demonstrate the significant role HS2 will play in addressing the climate challenge, by providing a low carbon, long-distance transport solution and leading the construction sector to drive down carbon emissions,” added HS2’s chief executive Mark Thurston.