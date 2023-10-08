HS2: Plans for Euston section ‘wishful thinking’, says Khan

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has written to the Prime Minister to “express serious concerns” over plans for the Euston section of HS2.

Khan wrote that the government’s proposed approach “raises more questions than it answers” and argued that relying on private investment for funding was “wishful thinking” given the current state of the economy.

The government sparked uproar last week after confirming that the Manchester leg of the embattled HS2 project would be axed amid ballooning costs.

The government backed the £6.5bn Euston segment, which would see the line reach central London as opposed to terminating at Old Oak Common.

But it was revealed shortly after the announcement that without substantial private sector investment, there was no guarantee that the line would end in Euston.

Khan said: “Given current challenges in the British economy, asserting that the £6.5bn cost of a terminus at Euston and potentially more for the tunnel link to Old Oak Common will be covered by the private sector seems wishful thinking.”

Khan asked whether the government would act as a “funder of last resort” should the private sector-led approach not be viable.

He also requested that Sunak provide an assessment of the impact of the party’s plan to reduce the number of platforms to six, down from an initially promised 11.

A government spokesperson said: “As we have always planned, the new line will finish at Euston – that has not changed.

“There is already support and interest from the private sector. Ministers have had discussions with key partners since the announcement and the Transport Secretary will be meeting with the Euston Partnership in the coming weeks.”