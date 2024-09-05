HS2: Construction of Britain’s longest railway bridge completed near London

The final deck segment of the 2.1 mile long Colne Valley Viaduct was fixed into place on Thursday by HS2 engineers.

High Speed Two (HS2) has completed the construction of the longest railway bridge in Britain to the north west of London.

The final deck segment of the 2.1-mile long viaduct, crossing the Colne Valley in Buckinghamshire, was fixed into place on Thursday by HS2 engineers.

The new bridge breaks a 140-year record held by the Tay Bridge in Scotland as the longest in the UK.

‘Historic achievement’ – HS2

“Lowering the Colne Valley viaduct’s final deck segment into place today marks the culmination of more than 10 years of planning, design and construction,” HS2 Ltd senior project manager, Billy Ahluwalia, said.

“I pay tribute to the dedicated team that has delivered a bridge that is both the longest on HS2 and has become the United Kingdom’s longest railway bridge – taking a record that had stood for nearly 140 years.”

“That is a historic achievement of which we can all be immensely proud.”

The Colne Valley Viaduct stretches across a series of lakes and waterways between Hillingdon and the M25 on the outskirts of London.

Construction began in early 2021 when ground engineers lowered the first of around 300 piles to buidl the foundations.

A 700-tonne bridge building machine has been used to lift giant concrete segments that form the viaduct’s huge arches.

Long-delayed HS2 services will begin between 2029 and 2033, carrying passengers from the West Midlands to Old Oak Common in London’s western suburbs.