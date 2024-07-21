HS2 back in the spotlight amid job cuts and Euston woes

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak contraversially scrapped HS2’s northern leg in October.

Problems at High Speed Two (HS2) were thrown back into the spotlight this week amid news of wide-reaching job cuts and an early review into whether Euston station will serve as the embattled project’s final London terminus.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told the Evening Standard on Thursday she was “working at pace” to decide what to do with the area, which has undergone significant construction work since spades first entered the earth nearly four years ago.

The site has been described as a “massive hole” in the ground, and residents’ fury is being compounded by ongoing delays to the project, which has been plunged into doubt amid soaring costs and suggestions it would only be completed with private sector investment.

HS2 represents one of the biggest headaches for the new Labour government, which confirmed as part of the King’s Speech it would not reverse the previous government’s decision to axe the Northern Leg of the Route.

Neither of the two main parties have been clear about how to reduce costs on the scheme, the budget of which has now increased from initial forecasts of £33bn, to upwards of £100bn.

City A.M. revealed last week that HS2 Limited, the private company overseeing development of the railway line, is consulting over a series of sweeping job cuts and a major restructuring aimed at streamlining the business.

An internal presentation shows plans for a number of position changes across departments, including Land and Property, which is responsible for managing compensation paid out to landowners impacted by construction.

Labour has said it is too early to say whether it can guarantee the Euston section of the project will be completed, meaning there is still a risk HS2 will terminate at Old Oak Common in London’s western suburbs.

Haigh said on Thursday the plans with HS2 were “an absolute mess” and it would be a “huge job” to correct it.

The bad press was compounded by reports the company had launched an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct tied to a “serious,” data breach, which involved unauthorised entry to HS2 computers.

As ever, the final shape of the project remains in doubt.