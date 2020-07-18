How to: the perfect weekend BBQ - and how to heat it up

Finally the weather is on the up – so for those amateur chefs up and down the country firing up the barbecue this weekend, here’s your chance to turn pro.

Award-winning Kentucky bourbon brand Buffalo Trace – it’s the Deep South, they know their BBQ – have teamed up with Spitalfields’ based grillers Hotbox to show you the tips and tricks to ensure all goes well this weekend.

Hotbox co-founder Basit Nasim Basit spills industry tips and tricks on how to prepare the tastiest BBQ chicken from start to finish, and how to build the perfect smokey fire, to heighten the oakwood-aged Buffalo Trace Bourbon, which will be seasoned and glazed over the chicken.

What’s a weekend without a little smoke?