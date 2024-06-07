How to talk about politics at work

It’s the run up to an election and tensions are running high – so how do you make sure political discussions stay calm, respectful and conflict-free? Toby Hough explains

Political conversations are a part of the workplace more than ever before – and with just five weeks until a general election, tensions between colleagues could escalate.

The lines between work and social life are becoming increasingly blurred and blended. Where voicing personal opinions on politics or even talking about life outside of work is traditionally taboo for older generations, Gen Z aren’t shy about speaking up and bringing their full selves to work. Views that previously would have been reserved for friends and family are now shared liberally, particularly on social media – a place where today, colleagues often choose to connect with one another.

The problem is political conversations can get heated and you never know who might get offended. Tensions can build between teammates, with Hibob research showing one in six (17 per cent) Brits has fallen out with a colleague or manager at work as a result of opposing sociopolitical opinions.

The question employers need to answer is whether sensitive issues should be discussed at work.

In the lead up to 4th July, companies need to know how to strike the balance between empowering people to voice their opinions and bring their authentic selves to work, while managing expectations when people disagree. It’s the only way to prevent politically heated conversations harming people’s ability and willingness to work cooperatively and effectively.

In my experience, the right recipe for mixing political opinions and the workplace is ensuring political discourse remains healthy and civil. Companies potentially need to put in place policies that defend open dialogue in a way that promotes a healthy culture which celebrates diversity in all its forms. I recognise it is easier said than done.

First and foremost, companies need to set expectations to keep political conversations at work conflict free. Colleagues who wish to express views important to them but potentially upsetting to others, especially when unrelated to their daily work, should exercise discretion. Companies should implement policies and guidelines for these situations, prioritising mutual respect. This may sometimes mean refraining from sharing controversial opinions to avoid unnecessary offence.

This active listening and tolerance must start at the top. To change and establish a culture of respect within the business, leaders need to embody this, meaning employees can feel confident in disagreeing with a colleague, even if that colleague is the CEO, an investor, or a member of the management team. After all, diversity of thought is fundamental to organisational success.

A code of conduct is a simple yet effective way companies can mandate political conversation parameters. Set out the code so employees know and understand the company values and how the company culture reflects them, while also being aware of the consequences of not embodying them. In some cases, this code may result in an employee keeping opinions to themselves instead of needlessly offending others but, as ever, the key is in striking the balance.

Great codes of conduct – that support diverse and inclusive cultures of belonging – incorporate a range of parameters. From confidentiality and anti-retaliation strategies, through to giving employees the option to opt out of discussions, successful codes of conduct emphasise the importance of empathy, listening, and practising tolerance.

The bottom line of political discussions at work? Keep conversations authentic and respectful. Free speech can and should exist in the workplace, but not at the cost of needlessly offending, or drawing others into an argument they did not wish to be part of.

It is the job of business leaders to role model from the top. Supporting free and balanced speech in the workplace while also giving people the tools and training to keep discussions civil, calm, and courteous is what every organisation should be aiming to do until 4th July, and beyond.

Toby Hough is director of people and culture at Hibob