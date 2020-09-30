Trump vs Biden - should investors really care?

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

There are two things I’m being asked about constantly at the moment: Covid-19 and the US election. As a former politics student who’s always maintained my passion for the subject, I certainly feel more comfortable opining on the latter.

But as an investor, how much should I really care if the next US president is called Donald or Joe?

Although politics matters a lot more to markets than it used to, the answer is still probably “not a lot”.

How important is politics to markets?

When I first came to work in the City in the late 1990s, political developments were of little interest to most investors. The political consensus had converged on a socially liberal and economically conservative agenda. Electoral outcomes had little direct impact on markets.

Times have changed. Today, political news has become a much greater source of volatility in markets; at times, just a tweet from President Trump has been enough to send markets into a spin.

Unlike the cosy political consensus of the 90s, politics has become more polarised. Particularly the arguments about how the economic pie is divided in a world where growth is more scarce and the gap between the haves and the have-nots is widening. At the same time, there has been a backlash against liberal attitudes on the social front. Trump’s arrival on the US political scene was symptomatic of these big picture trends.

Discover more:

– Learn: Would a Biden presidency hurt stock markets?

– Read: What’s driving stock market returns?

– Watch: Is Big Tech under threat?

Covid, tax cuts and BLM

Trump’s tenure as president has had a direct impact on markets, more so than most. The corporate tax cuts he introduced boosted corporate America, while trade tensions with China clouded the economic outlook, creating nagging uncertainty for investors over the past two to three years.

Most recently, Covid-19 has accentuated pre-existing trends. It’s highlighted new forms of inequality, such as in access to healthcare, damaged an already fragile economic environment and challenged the frameworks of fiscal and monetary policy.

Additionally, we have seen the eruption of the Black Lives Matter movement, bringing race relations to the top of the political agenda, as my colleague Piya Sachdeva discussed recently.

These are all factors that will be at play in what is likely to be another close-run contest. At the time of writing, the polls point to a win for Biden and a divided Congress.

The effect of a Biden win

Such a result would likely have a muted impact on markets as the new president’s ability to significantly change policy direction would be limited.

A Democratic sweep of Congress (i.e. a majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives) could have more profound consequences, since President Biden would have much freer rein.

The Big Tech stocks, which have been dominating markets (as my colleague Sean Markowicz discussed last week), may be vulnerable as their high valuations reflect a perfect outlook. A strong Democratic victory might raise concerns that Big Tech firms will face tighter regulation, potentially clouding their prospects.

Contested result and the death of RGB

Another risk is that the election result is contested. President Trump has already cast doubt over the reliability of postal votes. If the polls narrow further and Biden wins by a small margin, the result could be contested, which would be highly disruptive to markets and the US economy.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg this week may have added to the risk of a contested election result. Her death has sparked a debate over the make-up of the Supreme Court which looks like adding to an already hostile and divisive election.

How to investors should play the politics game

So, what are my thoughts having been a fund manager through numerous political events?

Politics can create short term noise. But if you can withstand the volatility, it’s best to sit on your hands and wait for it to pass.

If you really have to trade, then it may be wise to bank any profits (such as from some of the Big Tech giants) before the election. But investors should always avoid knee jerk reactions when results come out.

Although the market likes to focus on events like elections, political trends tend to play out over months and years. For example, should the Democrats complete a clean sweep, who is to say that regulation of Big Tech will be top of their agenda? There is likely to be other pressing matters to deal with and it could be some time until there is any negative impact.

In the meantime, as much as I would rather talk politics, the more important topic for markets and the economy is Covid-19. Here in the UK and across Europe, cases are rising and there is talk of going back into full lockdown.

The identity of the next US president is a sideshow in comparison.

For more visit Schroders insights and follow Schroders on twitter.

Important Information: This communication is marketing material. The views and opinions contained herein are those of the author(s) on this page, and may not necessarily represent views expressed or reflected in other Schroders communications, strategies or funds. This material is intended to be for information purposes only and is not intended as promotional material in any respect. The material is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. It is not intended to provide and should not be relied on for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. Reliance should not be placed on the views and information in this document when taking individual investment and/or strategic decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of an investment can go down as well as up and is not guaranteed. All investments involve risks including the risk of possible loss of principal. Information herein is believed to be reliable but Schroders does not warrant its completeness or accuracy. Some information quoted was obtained from external sources we consider to be reliable. No responsibility can be accepted for errors of fact obtained from third parties, and this data may change with market conditions. This does not exclude any duty or liability that Schroders has to its customers under any regulatory system. Regions/ sectors shown for illustrative purposes only and should not be viewed as a recommendation to buy/sell. The opinions in this material include some forecasted views. We believe we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know. However, there is no guarantee than any forecasts or opinions will be realised. These views and opinions may change. To the extent that you are in North America, this content is issued by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Schroders plc and SEC registered adviser providing asset management products and services to clients in the US and Canada. For all other users, this content is issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited, 1 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU. Registered No. 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.