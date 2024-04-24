Schroders chief Peter Harrison set to retire next year

Schroders chief Peter Harrison will retire next year

The veteran chief of Schroders, Peter Harrison, is set to retire next year after eight years at the helm, the firm announced today.

In a statement to the market, the the FTSE 100 funds group said it would now launch a “thorough and extensive” search for a successor as Harrison hands over the reins in 2025.

“I remain fully committed to the business until my successor is found and will continue to work tirelessly to drive forward our strategic growth agenda, in partnership with the excellent management team that we have in place,” Harrison said. “Growth, and a clear focus on investment outperformance for our clients will remain our top priority.”

The outgoing chief, who started his career with Schroders as a graduate in 1988, said it was “the right time for the board to begin the search for [his] successor”.

Harrison is set to stay on as a director for the firm through 2025 to ensure an “orderly transition”, Schroders said.

After rejoining the firm in 2013, he was lifted into the top job from the role as chief investment officer in 2016 and has since overseen a period of expansion as the group more than doubled its assets under management to some £750bn.

“Peter is a visionary in the asset management industry who has driven the implementation of our successful growth strategy, with his exemplary leadership team,” said Elizabeth Corley, chair of Schroders today.