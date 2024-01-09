Chancellor reportedly meets with City grandees on London’s listings crisis

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt reportedly held talks with top City chiefs on Tuesday as part of the government’s efforts to attract more listings to the London Stock Exchange.

City A.M. reported on Monday that the Chartered Governance Institute had sent a letter to the Treasury urging the government to call an emergency meeting with top institutions to try and stem the flood of firms away from London’s public markets.

Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman has since reported the chief executives of Abrdn, Schroders, HSBC, Phoenix Group and Peel Hunt, as well as Citi executive David Livingstone, were scheduled to attend a breakfast summit with Hunt today.

Bim Afolami, the new City minister, was also due to attend, it was said.

Unnamed sources told Sky the meeting was convened to review existing plans to boost the attractiveness of UK equity capital markets following the Chancellor’s Mansion House reforms announced last summer.

Hunt is set to announce further measures to increase Britain’s financial services competitiveness in his Spring budget on 6 March.

One option reportedly being considered is simplifying ISA products and removing barriers to investing in the stock market.

Just 23 companies IPO’d on the LSE in the first nine months of 2023. This figure is down from 45 in 2022, which itself was a 62 per cent drop compared with a record 119 listings in 2021.

Some big players have snubbed the market in favour of New York, including Cambridge chip giant Arm and London-based commodities broker Marex, which filed paperwork for an IPO in New York last month.

Meanwhile, travel giant TUI said in December that it was considering delisting from the LSE to focus on its listing in Germany, following Irish building giant CRH and gambling group Flutter, both of which chose to move their listings from London to the US.

A New York listing comes with the appeal of higher valuations and trading volumes as well as access to a deeper pool of capital.

City A.M. approached the Treasury for comment.