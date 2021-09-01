How to Mix: MY&SANNÉ's theatrical The Blue Bird Cocktail

When creating the cocktail menu for MY&SANNÉ we really wanted to offer guests a fun, theatrical experience. One of the restaurant’s hero cocktails, The Blue Bird, embodies just that and to this day is one of our most popular drinks.

The development process of The Blue Bird Cocktail was lots of fun and we spent weeks playing with different ingredients and concepts to ensure it was perfect. We settled on a frozen cocktail featuring fresh blueberries, vanilla vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice, yuzu and Cointreau. When deciding on glassware we wanted a drink that ‘flew’ so naturally a bird themed glass felt perfect. We took things one step further and handcrafted a birds-nest coaster for the glass to sit within to ensure the cocktail was totally unique to MY&SANNÉ.

The Blue Bird Cocktail:

• 25 ml Absolut Vanilla Vodka

• 10 ml Lime Juice (Fresh)

• 20 ml Blue Curacao Syrup

• 20 ml Blue Curacao Spirit

• 10 ml Yuzu Puree

• 10 ml Cointreau

• 3 Blueberries (Fresh)

• Crushed Ice

How to serve:

• Bird Glass

• Nest Box Coaster

• Straw

• Fresh Rosemary

Method:

• Place all ingredients into the blender, including lots of ice and blueberries. Blend until mixture becomes a slush. Pour carefully inside the bird glass. Garnish with fresh rosemary and edible flowers to form the tail.