How To Ask For Feedback From A Job Interview

There’s no point in sugar coating it: Interviewing for a new job is exhausting. If you’re applying for multiple roles at the same time chances are you’ll experience interview fatigue at some point during the process. At mid-to-senior levels any interview requires extensive research and preparation, not to mention CV rewrites and presentation preparation.

If the process is unsuccessful it can feel like a kick in the teeth. We’ve all been there. But it’s time to reframe these experiences as learning opportunities. If you can’t get the job, you should at least get something else valuable from the exchange. That’s where constructive feedback comes in.

Treat multiple interviews as a learning opportunity. After every one, review the session to build confidence and reduce any potential discouragement. Take notes and consider what went well, in your opinion, and areas that you may have been weaker so you can improve your performance in the next round or interview.

We’ve all fallen victim to interview rejection emails. Often, these emails are templates that are sent en masse with very little detail and feedback specifically related to your interview. So you won’t learn anything unless you specifically reach out and ask for it. You’ll be surprised how many hiring managers are happy to provide their observations when asked. The fact that you’re trying to request feedback says a lot about your interest in your personal and professional growth.

Be sincere

Always ensure that your genuine interest in constructive feedback comes across, and that you aren’t simply sneaking in a last-ditch effort to convince a hiring manager of your candidacy with an insincere request. Thank your interviewer for their time and interest in your application and then ask them for any feedback they may have for you based on your “application materials and interview” and “any observations or suggestions that they are willing to share which will help you to hone your professional skills and focus on potential areas of growth.”

If you receive a job rejection by phone, it’s best to request feedback during the call itself, while you still have the recruiter on the line. In the case of a voicemail rejection, ask for feedback within a day of receiving the voicemail.

If you get feedback you don’t agree with, don’t argue your case. That ship has sailed, but think about how you could have handled it better in hindsight. Keep a feedback log, and refer to it every time you apply for a new job. Make sure you have addressed any issues that have been brought up in the past to ensure you don’t make the same mistakes again and keep moving forward.

Even if during an interview you realise you wouldn’t want to work with that company, still ask for feedback. Understanding why you’re not a match will help to focus your job search in the future and ensure you land somewhere that aligns closer with your values and vision for the next step of your career.

Pay particular attention to any unprompted feedback. This is usually from people with a vested interest in your immediate success and is incredibly valuable.

