Households face extra £180 a year on average grocery bill

Rochdale’s Morrisons supermarket.

Households are facing an extra £180 to their annual grocery bill after inflation has seen prices surge in recent months.

The latest four-week grocery price inflation stands at 3.8 per cent, a 0.3 percentage point rise from December, according to the latest market data from Kantar.

Take-home supermarket sales dropped 3.8 per cent over the 12 weeks to 23 January 2022, compared to the year before when lockdown measures meant people were not dining at restaurants.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Prices are rising on many fronts, and the weekly shop is no exception. Like-for-like grocery price inflation, which assumes that shoppers buy exactly the same products this year as they did last year, increased again this month.

He added: “We’re now likely to see shoppers striving to keep costs down by searching for cheaper products and promotions. Supermarkets that can offer the best value stand to win the biggest slice of spend.”

Discount retailers Lidl and Aldi both recorded simultaneous growth for the first time since June last year. Lidl’s market share has risen to 6.2 per cent while rival Aldi has hit 7.8 per cent.

However, Tesco continues to have the largest slice of the market, now 27.9 per cent.

Brits have been feeling the pinch as energy bills have soared while National Insurance is set to rise in April.

Workers making their way back to the office have driven sales in hygiene and grooming products, with people keen to scrub up. Sales of razors have increased 20 per cent while deodorant sales have lifted 20 per cent.