Discount retailers benefit from cost of living crunch as shoppers head to Aldi and Lidl

Grocery price inflation hit a new high of 4.3 per cent last month, with budget supermarkets luring shoppers in as the cost of living intensifies.

Fresh data from Kantar reveals the fastest rate of inflation since September 2013, with the exception of the start of the pandemic when households panic bought essentials.

Aldi and Lidl were the fastest growing retailers in the three months to 20 February, both increasing sales 3.3 per cent.

Aldi attracted an additional 1.3m customers compared with 2021 while Lidl brought in nearly an extra million.

Ongoing supply chain pressures and a potential impact of the war in Ukraine are poised to continue to push prices up, Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said.

The insights firm said grocery inflation now stands at 3.5 per cent for the three month period to February.

Products to see prices leap the quickest include savour snacks, fresh beef and cat food. However, prices have dropped in bacon, beer and lager and spirits.

Households spent average £26.07 less at supermarkets in February with own label sales performing better than brands for the first time in three months

Supermarket sales fell 3.7 per cent, with Kantar pointing to the easing of Covid restrictions as well as Brits looking to cut back on costs.

“It’s important to flag that the drop in monthly spending isn’t all down to savvy budgeting,” McKevitt added.

“With the formal end to Covid restrictions in England, more of us are now eating on the go, buying sandwiches, salads and snacks on our lunch breaks, and enjoying meals out with friends and family.”

It comes as households are facing soaring energy bills and a hike to National Insurance this spring. Previous forecasts have estimated the average household’s annual grocery bill will swell £180.

Tesco snapped up another 0.3 percentage points of market share, now accounting for 27.7 per cent of the market.

Sainsbury’s market share is now 15.5 per cent, Asda 14.6 per and Morrisons 9.8 per cen