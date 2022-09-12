Hotel Chocolat closes US online site

British food brand Hotel Chocolat is going to close its US website and severely limit investment in the country.

The premium British chocolate maker made the announcement this morning that “investment levels in the US would be materially reduced.

They would be “limited to essential working capital only for online and wholesale.”

It also “decided to cease US direct to consumer sales” online and “ exit the in-country warehousing and fulfilment support arrangements” it had.

The company announced in July its balance sheet was badly impacted by cost of closures in the US.