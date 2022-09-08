Shares plunge as US private equity titan backs out of Darktrace takeover

US private equity titan backs out of Darktrace takeover as cyber firm posts revenue boom

Shares is Darktrace are down 30 per cent this morning after the tech darling said US private equity giant Thoma Bravo would not be launching a takeover of the firm.

Thoma Bravo was rumoured to be in early-stage talks with the UK firm, but confirmed in its own statement this morning that it did not intend to make an offer.

In the cyber security firm’s first full year results as a public company, which were also this morning, Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson said: “Today’s results are yet another example of our strong performance. Being listed on the London Stock Exchange is exactly where we want to be right now.”

It said Darktrace revenue grew 45.7 per cent in the financial year to 30 June, while customer base swelled 32.1 per cent year-over-year.

The Cambridge based firm said it was still on track for its 2023 guidance, after it hiked its full-year profit margin forecast to 19.5 per cent in July.

Darktrace has been buoyed by a shift to remote working during the pandemic as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has fuelled a spike in cyber attacks and bolstered demand for security software.

However, the firm did note an accounting mishap, stating that $3.8m of revenue it had been recognising in FY 2022, including a portion recognised and reported in its unaudited 1H 2022 results, was related to prior periods and should instead be recognised in FY 2021.

This re-allocation would reduce revenue reported in FY 2022 to $415.5m from the $419.3m that would otherwise have been expected.

The news sent shares tumbling this morning, with Darktrace now trading at 358.5p.

In an interview with City A.M. earlier this year, CTO and founding partner Jack Stockdale commented on the company’s turbulence.

“One minute you can be the tech darling, the next minute you’re not. Then, suddenly, you are again,” he told City A.M.