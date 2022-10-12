Darktrace backs revenue guidance despite currency turbulence

Image credit: Darktrace

Darktrace maintained its full year expectations for revenue growth despite the volatile currency exchange and strength of the dollar to the pound.

The cyber firm said it backed FY 2023 year-over-year revenue growth of between 30 per cent and 33 per cent, but would continue monitor foreign exchange rates and “their potential impacts on revenue, for downside movement relative to rates at this reporting date”.

The pound hit a record low of $1.0327 at the end of last month, and although it has since rallied, it is still showing a nearly 19 per cent loss so far this year.

Darktrace also revealed that customer base grew by 320 net new customers in the recent quarter to 7,757, a 29.1 per cent year-over-year increase.

Revenue for Q1 FY 2023 was $126.3m, up 37 per cent over the same quarter the previous year.

“As would be expected, recent exchange rate movements had a limited impact on Q1 FY 2023 revenue. This is because FX rates used to recognise revenue are set at the point of invoicing and most revenue recognised in the first quarter was invoiced either prior to, or early in, the quarter,” the firm said.

“This headwind is likely to have an increasing impact on future reporting periods, as recent and upcoming invoicing begins to contribute a greater proportion of Darktrace’s FY 2023 revenue.”