Horse Racing Betting Tips:Good Gosh this horse could be very special in Triumph Hurdle

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

GOLD Cup day kicks off with what looks like an outstanding renewal of the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm).

Paul Nicholls last won this race in 2011 with Zarkandar who arrived here having won the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton a few weeks earlier on his first start for the yard.

The 11-time champion trainer will be hoping lighting can strike twice as Solo has been given exactly the same preparation, yet he was even more impressive at Kempton.

This son of Kapgarde skipped clear up the straight to win by 14 lengths and was immediately catapulted into Triumph favouritism.

It was impossible not to be impressed by the display, although the second favourite Fujimoto Flyer clearly disappointed.

Solo looks like he will make a fine chaser in the future and while he will be a very good horse, I don’t think he deserves to be 3/1.

Dan Skelton’s Allmankind has far more solid form in the book, having won the Grade One Finale Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas.

He beat Cerberus that day and Joseph O’Brien’s horse went on to go very close in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown last month.

Allmankind also won at Cheltenham earlier in the season, so we know he handles the track, while none of the other 12 runners have ever set foot at Prestbury Park.

The only problem I have with Skelton’s horse is that he has been quite keen in his races and there’s a chance some of the others like Aspire Tower will take him on up front.

Henry De Bromhead’s son of Born To Sea had made a serious impression on his first two starts, but he had a battle on his hands when falling at the last in the Sprint Juvenile.

He still has to be respected for an inform team who’ve already had a great week, but it’s not ideal coming here on the back of a fall.

The one I think could be the best of these is Gary Moore’s GOSHEN who, despite a few undeniable quirks, has a serious engine.

He won his first two starts by a combined 57 lengths, before beating Nordano by 11 lengths at Ascot in January Nordano then went on to win a competitive Class Two handicap at the same track in February by 16 lengths, so we really could be dealing with a monster here.

The main worry for anyone backing Goshen is his tendency to jump out to the right, but I’m hoping the strong pace will allow him to get some cover and jump straighter.

It really is a fascinating race and he’s the one for me at 5/2 with Paddy Power.

The second race of the day is the Randox Health County Hurdle (2.10pm) where Skelton will be trying to win this for an incredible fourth time in five years.

He relies on 2018 victor Mohaayed who is undoubtedly well treated off a mark of 142 having won this off 139 and only being beaten nine lengths 12 months ago off 153.

I couldn’t put anyone off him, although he was 33/1 a couple of weeks ago and is now a best priced 10/1 with Paddy Power which is pretty short.

Willie Mullins has won this race four times in total and saddles five in his bid for a fifth success.

Ciel De Neige looks like going off favourite after his excellent second in the Betfair Hurdle last time. That is completely understandable, but I prefer the claims of ARAMON, ridden by Paul Townend who has been on board Mullins’ last two County winners.

This horse was a Grade One winner as a novice last season, finished sixth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and ran well in the Irish Champion Hurdle last month.

This is a big drop in class and he looks a very good each-way bet at 8/1.

POINTERS

Goshen 1.30pm Cheltenham

Aramon e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham