Horse Racing Betting Tips: Theatre and Ball the acts to back on Newbury stage

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WITH less than two weeks until the start of the Cheltenham Festival, there are not many more chances to boost the betting coffers.

Newbury’s Greatwood Charity Raceday is always very popular as it raises money for one of racing’s most important charities.

And some of the horses running in the Greatwood Veterans’ Handicap Chase (2.05pm) may well be taking advantage of the charity’s services over the next few years.

It has been a long time between drinks for Colin Tizzard’s 13-year-old THEATRE GUIDE, but I’m hoping he can get his head in front tomorrow for the first time since December 2016.

He has hit the crossbar a few times since then, none more so than when 10 lengths clear coming to the last in this race 12 months ago before making a juddering error and losing all momentum.

Heartbreakingly reeled in late on by Carole’s Destrier, his backers – and this very correspondent who tipped him at 12/1 – were left with heads in hands.

He surely would have won without that mistake and after a decent effort at Sandown last time, and just a 1lb higher mark than last year, I’m going in again at 10/1.

Paul Nicholls has farmed the Greatwood Gold Cup (3.15pm), winning it an amazing nine times, but I’m opposing his three runners with Philip Hobbs’ GALA BALL at 12/1 with Ladbrokes.

The 10-year-old has only finished outside the first two once in seven starts at Newbury, loves soft ground and has the services of returning champion jockey Richard Johnson.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Theatre Guide e/w 2.05pm Newbury

Gala Ball e/w 3.15pm Newbury