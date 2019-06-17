Horse Racing Betting Tips: Take on the top ones with Olmedo and Accidental Agent

FRANKEL, Goldikova, Canford Cliffs, Paco Boy; the list of top class horses who have won Royal Ascot’s opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm) is quite staggering. That period from 2009 to 2012 really was a golden generation for the milers, and it’s fair to say that the current crop isn’t anything like as strong. Aidan O’Brien’s Le Brivido is as short as 5/1, but if he was trained by anyone else he would be more like 10/1. His form simply isn’t strong enough to justify such a short price, while Barney Roy has to step up on what he has achieved since returning to the track after proving a failure at stud.Mustashry is the most solid at the top of the market having won the Group One Lockinge Stakes last month. That was a big step forward for him and typical of his trainer Sir Michael Stoute who does so well with older horses. He wouldn’t be the worst bet in the world at 11/2, but I would rather throw a couple of darts each-way as it looks a wide-open race and plenty of firms are offering four places. First up is 16/1 shotfor Jean-Claude Rouget who doesn’t bring them over here for the fun of it. The son of Declaration Of War, who won this race in 2013, bagged the French 2000 Guineas last year and was beaten just a neck in a Group Two race at Saint-Cloud last time. I’m also going to back last year’s shock winnerwho absolutely loves Ascot. Things went a little downhill after his success in this, but he was a good third in the Lockinge on his reappearance and looks a nice each-way bet at 12/1 with Star Sports.e/w 2.30pm Royal Ascote/w 2.30pm Royal Ascot