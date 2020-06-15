Horse Racing Betting Tips: Space Traveller too big at 25/1 in wide-open looking Queen Anne

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WHAT happened to the last three months?

It seems like yesterday I was sitting in the press room at Cheltenham tipping up Goshen to win the Triumph Hurdle and then the world seemed to change.

Like Goshen, everything has been turned upside down.

We have all been stuck at home attempting to adapt to the new world we now live in.

A world full of Zoom quizzes and people desperate for either a haircut or a pint.

Anyway, hopefully this column finds you all in good health and ready for a behind-closed-doors Royal Ascot.

There are more races than ever to enjoy this year with a whopping 36 contests to get our teeth into starting with the Buckingham Palace Handicap (1.15pm).

The John Gosden-trained Daarik has been backed in recent days as if defeat is out of the question having halved in price from 8/1 into 4/1.

He looked like a Group horse when making a winning return after a long absence at Newcastle earlier this month but is plenty skinny enough for one with no Ascot form.

He’s only run on turf once in his life before and that was when he finished last on his debut.

Something was obviously amiss that day, but it certainly worries me, and I’d sooner be a layer than a backer.

Instead, I’ll take a chance on a horse in the same colours called MOTAKHAYYEL at a general 12/1.

Richard Hannon has his team in good order and this horse seems best when caught fresh on a sound surface.

At even bigger odds I’m prepared to throw a few quid each-way on STRAIGHT RIGHT at 33/1 with five places on offer.

He’s quirky and has a habit of missing the break, but conditions look ideal and his stable couldn’t be going any better.

The feature race on the opening day is the Queen Anne Stakes (1.50pm) which looks at the mercy of the Aidan O’Brien trained Circus Maximus.

He won the St James’s Palace Stakes here last season and finished off the campaign with a close-up fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

That form is head and shoulders above these, but at a best-priced 9/4 he is probably worth taking on.

The filly Terebellum was mightily impressive at Newmarket on Guineas weekend and steps back up to the highest level here.

She is a best-priced 7/2 though and this one mile trip may be on the short side for her too.

Instead, I’m going to take a leap of faith and have an each-way punt on SPACE TRAVELLER at 25/1 with five places up for grabs with some firms.

He won the Jersey Stakes at this meeting last year and wasn’t that far behind Circus Maximus in America.

He can run well in what looks a wide-open race.

If you are betting at Ascot this week, you must check out the Tote Superpools which are being generated by international commingling including Hong Kong.

That means there could be some serious value up for grabs over the coming days….

Pointers

Motakhayel e/w 12/1 1.15pm Royal Ascot

Straight Right e/w 33/1 1.15pm Royal Ascot

Space Traveller e/w 25/1 1.50pm Royal Ascot