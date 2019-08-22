Horse Racing Betting Tips: Quicker conditions on the Knavesmire will suit you Sir

ONLY the six have been declared for tomorrow’s Strensall Stakes (1.50pm) with the Gosden- Dettori team linking up again with Wissahickon.

Last season’s Cambridgeshire winner proved a sensation on the all-weather over the winter and only found Matterhorn too good in the Easter Classic.

He returns to the grass for the first time since winning at Newmarket where he looked well worth his place in Group company.

However, at just 2/1 he could be worth opposing with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained ZAAKI returning to a more favourable trip having found seven furlongs too sharp at Goodwood.

Those of you with long memories will remember him bombing out in this race 12 months ago, but he has been a different horse since being gelded.

Having won at both Ascot and Epsom, he only just lost out to Beat The Bank in a titanic battle for the Summer Mile before being tapped for toe at Goodwood.

Conditions are ideal for him and at 11/4 with Coral he looks the one to be with.

All eyes will be on Laurens as she drops in class and distance for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3.00pm).

Karl Burke’s multiple Group One-winning filly returns to seven furlongs for the first time since her juvenile days and takes on the opposite sex in what looks a tough assignment.

She may well have the class edge over her rivals, but could be worth taking on at just 2/1 .

Shine So Bright is interesting dropping back in trip, but at the prices I’d rather have a few quid on SIR DANCEALOT at 9/1 with Coral.

He was bogged down in the mud at Newbury last weekend but will get the fast pace and ground he relishes here.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Zaaki 1.50pm York

Sir Dancealot e/w 3.00pm York