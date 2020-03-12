Horse Racing Betting Tips: Fury Road can force Bartlett rivals to throw in the towel

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

NOT MANY people have backed the winner of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm) in recent years.

A staggering seven of the last 10 winners have returned double-figure prices, including three 33/1-shots and last year’s shock 50/1 victor Minella Indo.

On a couple of occasions the cream has risen to the top, with former Gold Cup winner Bobs Worth landing a gamble at 11/8 in 2011 and then At Fishers Cross at 15/8 in 2013, but this race lends itself to surprises.

Trawl through the formbook and you’ll find less than half of the field have been tried at this trip, and most of those only the once.

Favourite Thyme Hill is stepping into unknown territory for the first time but has been impressive in everything he’s done so far.

He won the 2m4f Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury in December and appeared to be crying out for further.

Though the manor of that victory wasn’t overly stylish, he just kept on finding for Champion Jockey Richard Johnson and you’d expect the extra half a mile to bring out further improvement.

He’s short enough at 5/1, though, while Philip Hobbs’ team have been running under par all week and that has to be a slight concern if you’re backing the favourite.

One trainer who is bang in form is Henry De Bromhead and his COBBLER’S WAY looks a great each-way play at 14/1.

He was an eye-catching second in a hot 2m6f Grade One at Leopardstown last time out, fighting back to finish ahead of Longhouse Poet despite looking like being easily passed over the final flight, and I think Cheltenham’s stiff uphill finish could bring out the best in him.

FURY ROAD was sent off the 9/4 favourite that day but could only manage fourth.

However, he was another plugging on well at the finish and more of a stamina test here should suit.

It’s also worth noting that before the Leopardstown race he landed the same Grade Two novice hurdle that both Penhill and Martello Tower won en route to victory in this race.

Let’s hope lighting strikes for a third time and Fury Road, available at 10/1 with Sporting Index Odds, can land this year’s renewal.

If I was putting up three in the race then Ramses De Teillee would probably be the one.

There’s always the chance the exciting, unexposed types will fail to fire on the big stage and Pipe’s experienced and hardy eight-year-old could be there to pick up the pieces.

POINTERS

Cobbler’s Way e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham

Fury Road e/w 2.10pm Cheltenham