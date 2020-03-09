Horse Racing Betting Tips: Bailey's Imperial has a certain Aura about him

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

THERE are often one or two that slip into the Northern Trust Novices’ Handicap (4.50pm) off an extremely lenient mark – the challenge is singling out which of the 20 runners that could be.

The handicapper must have been wincing when the Irish-trained A Plus Tard cantered into the lead rounding the home turn 12 months ago and waltzed his way to a facile 16-length success.

He will be hoping today’s renewal will be somewhat more competitive but there is always a danger that a few of these, like A Plus Tard, will be competing in Grade One events this time next year.

IMPERIAL AURA is a really progressive chaser and his mark of 143 may look a tad generous in time.

He was a good second to Simply The Betts in a very strong race here on Trials Day and the third has since gone on and bolted up.

Kim Bailey’s stable are in better form now and he looks the pick at 5/1 with Ladbrokes.

Hold The Note looks sure to go well as does Irish raider Galvin who appears to have been laid out for this.

The pair have both been well found in the market, so I may have a little saver on top weight PRECIOUS CARGO instead.

Although once touted as a potential Arkle contender, he appears to have been run off his feet over two miles.

The half mile step up in trip is a bit of an unknown, but at a general 14/1 I am prepared to chance my arm each-way to find out.

We are set for a proper match up in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (4.10pm) when hot favourite Benie Des Dieux meets fellow Irish raider Honeysuckle.

The former is a best-priced 8/13 to make amends for last year’s heartbreaking last flight fall, while Honeysuckle can be backed at 5/2.

Any rain that falls will help Benie and the safest option is probably to keep your powder dry and watch instead.

There have been plenty of changes made to the National Hunt Chase (5.30pm) since last year’s spectacle proved a hard watch.

It is now a quarter of a mile shorter and there is a much stricter qualifying process.

Willie Mullins saddles the classy Carefully Selected who wouldn’t be out of place in a Grade One novice chase here.

On paper he looks a stand-out bet at a best-priced 2/1, but I am a little concerned about his jumping.

His genius of a trainer will have no doubt done plenty of schooling since his latest clumsy win at Naas, but it still worries me especially as he’s such a short price.

With so much rain around I am going to take a chance on SPRINGFIELD FOX at around 15/2 for the Tom and Noel George father and son combination.

He was super impressive on bad ground over three miles at Exeter last time and jumps supremely well.

In fact, jumping seems to come far more naturally to him than the favourite and there are no hiding places at Cheltenham.

POINTERS

Imperial Aura 4.50pm Cheltenham

Precious Cargo e/w 4.50pm Cheltenham

Springfield Fox e/w 5.30pm Cheltenham