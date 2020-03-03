Hong Kong Racing Tips: Weight not enough to stop Methane from bursting clear

PUNTERS are guaranteed to put their faith in Joao Moreira and Zac Purton when the duo eye-ball each other in the Ma Tau Kok Handicap (12.45pm).

Moreira stays loyal to Casa De Forca, despite his mount failing to deliver when sent off a short-priced favourite last month.

That was not the first-time Tony Cruz’s gelding has proved frustrating this season.

He has obvious ability judged on track-work and trial form but hasn’t reproduced that on the racecourse yet.

Cruz has called for blinkers for the first time, though there is always the worry they could mean he over races during the contest.

Purton in the meantime renews his association with well-drawn Tangmere, who finished strongly over nine furlongs last time, but drops down in trip here.

When trainer Caspar Fownes and Purton team up it’s always a pointer to the horse’s chance. There is no doubt Tangmere is well-rated on his best form, however there is also a question mark around what the gelding’s best distance is.

This could be the time to take a chance on last-start winner METHANE, who attempts to defy a 6lb penalty.

The well-bred son of Pierro showed improvement when a convincing winner on his first attempt over the mile early last month and having only raced a handful of times in the territory, he is more than capable of improving again.

With in-form jockey Chad Schofield, fresh from his winning treble at Sha Tin last Sunday, replacing recently departed Lyle Hewitson, expect the combination to make a dash for gold shortly after turning into the home straight.

Pointers

Methane 12.45pm Happy Valley