Hong Kong Racing Tips: Spicy could be So Good at Happy Valley

LOCAL bettors will be whetting their lips with anticipation when they see the combination of Danny Shum and Zac Purton represented by SPICY SO GOOD in the Pedder Handicap (2:45pm) over five furlongs.

Shum and Purton have been one of the dominant partnerships this season with a 25 per cent win strike-rate, one of the main reasons why the local trainer is challenging for the trainers’ title.

This is an ultra-competitive handicap with half the field, including winner Joyful Win, renewing rivalry again following an incident-packed contest at the track last month.

Well-drawn and consistent Travel Datuk is another who can be fancied after finally getting off the mark at his 49th attempt in Hong Kong last month, but it was third placed Spicy So Good who was the eye-catcher in that contest.

Having been hard ridden to lead from an awkward draw, the ex-Australian galloper led his rivals until the closing stages where he was finally beaten half-a-length into third place.

That form can be rated even better, having raced down the far rails in the home straight that day when the majority of the winners at the meeting were coming up the middle of the track.

He has subsequently trialled with Purton aboard at Sha Tin last week and is now looking in peak condition.

With an inside draw a bonus, expect Purton to bounce out in front again, and be hard to catch in the closing stages.

POINTERS

Spicy So Good 2.45pm Happy Valley