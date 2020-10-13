Hong Kong Racing Tips: Plenty of reasons to be Bullish about Chau’s ride

YOUNG 10lb claiming apprentice Jerry Chau is certainly making a name for himself in Hong Kong at present.

After steering Gouton Of Garo to victory at Happy Valley last week, trainer David Ferraris was quoted as saying that Chau is by far and away the best apprentice riding in Hong Kong.

It’s no wonder then that trainers are clamouring to get Chau aboard their horses with his valuable allowance a huge benefit.

This is highlighted by the fact he has already ridden for 18 of the 22 stables this season.

Chau has a handful of rides at the city track on Wednesday and all can be given a chance on the form book, especially the Tony Cruz-trained BULLISH BROTHER in the Mount Kellett Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

The likes of top-weight Glenealy Generals, who is reunited with Zac Purton – the only jockey to win on the five-year-old – and Shining On, who dead-heated last start, have bright prospects, but they are going to need some luck during the race.

Bullish Brother on the other hand is drawn to bounce out of the stalls from the off and have a trouble-free rails-hugging journey.

The combination still looked just short of peak fitness when running out of petrol in the closing stages and finishing just over a length behind rival Shining On three weeks ago.

There’s a five-pound pull in the weights this time, though, and that should give this three-time track and trip winner ample opportunity to reverse the form with his conqueror.

POINTERS

Bullish Brother (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley