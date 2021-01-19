Hong Kong Racing Tips: Old Lad Winston can get the Teetan show back on the road

POPULAR light-weight jockey Karis Teetan has found it tough going in Hong Kong over the past couple of months.

The ‘Mauritian Magician’ may still be lying third in the jockeys’ championship, but he is under threat from the likes of Alexis Badel and top seven-pound claimer Jerry Chau, who have been riding winners for fun recently, plus top international pilot Christophe Soumillon – the go-to rider for trainers at present.

Teetan, who was regularly riding one or two winners per meeting up to December, now has a record of only half-a-dozen victories from his last 91 rides.

He did, however, gain a confidence booster at Sha Tin last Sunday, with a fine front-running ride on winner Shanghai Dragon, and can get back amongst the winners at Happy Valley with a number of good opportunities during the programme

While the likes of consistent performers Socket Elite in the Tseuk Luk Handicap (10.45am) and Smart Charade in Div I of the Sam Chuk Handicap (11.15am) look sure to be near the forefront of the betting, it could be worth taking a chance with his ride WINSTON’S LAD in Div II of the Sam Chuk Handicap (12.15pm).

This sprightly old campaigner has shown plenty of enthusiasm racing this season and against better company than he is up against here.

A drop down in class further enhances his prospects and his form against the top-class Sky Darci over the course and distance in October is certainly the best form on view.

POINTERS

Winston’s Lad (e/w) 12.15pm Happy Valley