Hong Kong Racing Tips: Nordic Wellstar could bounce back at the Valley

BETTORS are asked a serious question about the chances of Harmony And Rich in the Cooper Handicap (1:15pm) over five furlongs.

The top-weight was a clear-cut winner against similar opposition over the course and distance last month and is capable of defying a penalty.

The problem, however, is that he is now ridden by 3lb claimer Jack Wong, who has yet to ride a winner in Hong Kong this season, having been aboard 198 consecutive losers.

Wong has found it tough going in Hong Kong in recent times. After losing his 7lb claim three seasons back, the 26-year-old now finds himself riding mostly no-hopers, with 170 rides starting at odds of 20-1 or over this season.

With his confidence surely at rock-bottom, he now finds himself aboard a strongly fancied contender, but would you trust him to dash to the front from his wide draw and set the correct speed fractions during the race?

In a contest where there are also plenty of question-marks about his rivals, it may pay to take a chance with the Douglas Whyte-trained NORDIC WELLSTAR who seeks to step up from his recent disappointing performance behind Harmony And Rich.

Having looked a sure-fire future winner after needing one more stride to defeat useful sprinter Flying Genius back in the February, the ex-Australian import subsequently ran with the choke full-out behind Harmony And Rich and never fired.

Expect him to be ridden much more patiently this time, and then be delivered with his trademark finishing dash down the home straight.

POINTERS

Nordic Wellstar 1.15pm Happy Valley