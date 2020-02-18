Hong Kong Racing Tips: Mr Croissant can help punters get their hands on the dough

DOUGLAS Whyte’s impressive form has been one of the highlights of the season so far in Hong Kong.

The former 13-time champion jockey turned trainer already has 24 winners to his name, with more to come.

With a stable of 60 horses, Whyte has proved adept at producing either newcomers or lightly-raced gallopers to the racetrack fully tuned up and ready to go.

Whyte saddles a couple of exciting prospects at Sha Tin today, with Party Genius, making his debut in the 12.45pm over six furlongs, and Will Power seeking a hat-trick in the 1.45pm.

Both are likely to go off short-priced favourites, but there are reasons to believe they are going to need some luck from their respective draws and could be over bet against more experienced opposition.

A more attractive betting proposition could be the well-handicapped MR CROISSANT, who lines up in the best race of the day, the £200,000 Class2 handicap (2.50pm)

This will be run at a blistering pace with a couple of speedballs like Ugly Warrior and Moment In Power vying for the lead, but likely to burn each other out.

Mr Croissant, who is making his race debut on the surface, is ideally drawn on the inside rail and has won his last three dirt trials in impressive style.

With in-form Matthew Poon claiming a vital 2lb allowance, he is mapped to get the run of the race and can make the most of the weight he receives from major threats and AW specialists Big Time Baby and Gunnison.

POINTERS

Mr Croissant e/w 2.50pm Sha Tin