Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lucky looks the value amongst Purton’s book of Quality rides￼￼

Zac Purton is having a stormer of a season at Happy Valley

ZAC PURTON’S fans will no doubt once again be rubbing their hands with anticipation when the leading jockey arrives at Happy Valley.

Purton has an extraordinary record at the city-track this season.

Not only has he ridden a staggering 45 winners, but his win and place tally, from 156 rides, presently stands at over 60 per cent.

With 19 winners from his last 42 rides at the tight turning circuit, no wonder the majority of owners and trainers in the territory are clamouring for his services.

He once again has a full book of rides today, with most of his mounts certain to go off at considerably shorter odds than their true chances reflect.

That won’t stop his many thousands of local supporters mixing his rides in every conceivable exotic wager that the HKJC provides.

The likes of impressive last start winner Party Warrior, who lines-up in the Hing Wah Handicap (12.15pm) over six furlongs, and talented but unpredictable Nervous Witness in the Hing Tung Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs, will bid to keep the Purton bandwagon rolling.

Maybe Purton will keep his best for the finale when he partners course specialist Savvy Kingman, who has yet to finish out of the frame in 14 races, and will be short odds in the Hong Tung Handicap (2.50pm).

Looking for better value on the rest of the card and the eyes are drawn to the Caspar Fownes-trained LUCKY QUALITY.

He bounced back to near his best when runner-up recently and has drawn a good gate in Division Two of the Tsui Lok Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Lucky Quality e/w 1.15pm Happy Valley