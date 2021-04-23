Hong Kong Racing Tips: Japan to dominate QEII

ALL EYES will be on Hong Kong Sunday morning when Sha Tin hosts FWD Champions Day, featuring three races worth over £5.8m in prize money and all live on Sky Sports Racing.

There may be no European or Australian challengers due to Covid and quarantine restrictions, but Japan have unleashed some their heavy artillery to take on the best of Hong Kong in two of the three races.

The highlight of the day, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (9:35am) over 10 furlongs, is dominated by the four Japanese challengers, spearheaded by champion filly DARING TACT, winner of last season’s Japanese fillies Triple Crown, and third behind legendry Almond Eye and Contrail in the Japan Cup.

The fact that jockey Kohei Matsuyama didn’t think twice about making the trip to Hong Kong and forgoing numerous Group 1 rides back in his home country due to quarantine restrictions, is a tip in itself.

Standing in her way of potential glory is fellow patriot Love Only You, the previous winner of the Japanese Oaks, who has been impressing work-watchers this week and was last seen when a close-up third to Mishriff in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March.

With local champion Exultant looking the best of the Hong Kong contingent, it could be left to Glory Vase, who just behind Daring Tact in the Japan Cup, and is a former winner of the 2019 Hong Kong Vase, to make it a one-two-three for the Land of the Rising Sun.

POINTERS

Daring Tact 9.35am Sha Tin