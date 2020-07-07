Hong Kong Racing Tips: Harvest to mow down Valley rivals

THERE will be plenty of pressure on local trainers Ricky Yiu and Francis Lui when they square up against one another at Happy Valley today.

Yiu, with 64 wins, is just one ahead of Lui in the race for the trainers’ championship title, and with just three meetings left, it’s anyone’s guess who will lift the coveted trophy.

Both started their training careers around 25 years ago and this would be the first-time they have had a chance of being crowned champion trainer.

Yiu and Lui arrive at the inner-city track with their cards marked in seven of the nine-race races and a look at the form-book suggests there is going to be little to separate their horses.

Lui has excelled in six-furlong races at the Valley this season, saddling 25 winners, and will fancy his chances of improving on that record, with the likes of Shining On in the Kotewall Handicap (12.15pm) and FOX CHEUNGER in the Po Shan Handicap (1.15pm).

Shining On bounced back to form last month when dashing home late behind Harrier Jet and from a similar mark can be fancied to go one better.

He does, however, face stiff opposition from the likes of down-in-class Split Of A Second and the improving Fearless Fire representing the Zac Purton/Caspar Fownes combination.

Fox Cheunger makes more appeal having hacked-up over course and distance back in February and subsequently being placed from a four-pound higher mark the following month.

Although not the most consistent, he finally gets an all-important low draw allowing him a ground-saving journey throughout the contest.

Yiu will be looking to get on the scoresheet with the likes of Excellent Chariot in the Hatton Handicap (1.45pm) and Toycoon in the Conduit Handicap (3.50m), who looks sure to be suited by the step up in distance.

His best chance, however, could come from last-start winner ETERNAL HARVEST who bids to defy a six-pound penalty in the five-furlong Babington Handicap (3.15pm).

A one-and-a-quarter length winning verdict over rival Diamond Brilliant doesn’t do this lightly-raced and progressive galloper justice, as jockey Vincent Ho could easily have doubled that winning margin.

In a race full of serial losers like Be Ready, Explosive Witness and Diamond Brilliant, he offers some attractive value.

POINTERS

Fox Cheunger 1.15pm Happy Valley

Eternal Harvest 3.15pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

1.15pm – 4 & 12

1.45pm – 1 & 11

2.15pm – 2 & 5

2.45pm – 3 & 4

3.15pm – 6

2.50pm – 1