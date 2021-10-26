Hong Kong Racing Tips: Frankie and Vincent can combine for Victory once again

WHEN the in-form partnership of trainer Frankie Lor and Vincent Ho team up, it’s always worth noting.

Lor’s stable have hit top-form in recent weeks, with the former assistant to John Size shooting up the trainers’ leaderboard with 11 winners to sit just behind leaders David Hayes and Jimmy Ting.

Top local rider Vincent Ho is another who has hit a rich vein of form, with four wins in the past week.

Lor and Ho have already successfully combined twice this season, with up-and-coming performer Fa Fa, and they could be on the mark again with well-handicapped EVERYONE’S VICTORY, who takes his chance in the competitive Tin Ha Shan Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

With the likes of well-drawn Aquila, Super Mission, hat-trick seeking Steel Win, and improving Young Victory in the field, this is going to be fast and furious from the off and luck is likely to play an important role in the result.

Steel Win is sure to be near the forefront of the market, having shown plenty of courage in his last two victories, and he is likely to progress again.

However, he does have an awkward draw to contend with and more importantly finds himself eight pounds worse off with Everyone’s Victory after just getting the verdict when they flashed over the line together in July.

The seasonal performance of Everyone’s Victory last month can be safely ignored after he jumped in the air when the stalls opened and lost all chance at the start.

Having raced from double figure draws in his last four races, an inside number three stall is a massive bonus to his chances, and he is capable of surprising some better fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Everyone’s Victory (e/w) 1.45pm Sha Tin