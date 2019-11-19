Homeserve posts higher revenue as it eyes US expansion

Emergency repairs business Homeserve saw revenue jump 13 per cent in its latest half-year results.

That led it to hike its interim dividend as it announced a $140m deal for a controlling stake in US firm eLocal, as it boosts its presence across the pond.

The figures

Revenue rose 13 per cent year on year to hit £457.7m in the six months to the end of September.

Profit before tax inched up two per cent to £19.7m while basic earnings per share climbed nine per cent to 5p.

Operating profit increased 17 per cent to £70.9m.

That came despite a one per cent decline in customer numbers to 8.2m.

Net debt rose 55 per cent year on year to £451.4m after new accounting rules forced Homeserve to recognise lease liabilities on its balance sheet.

Homeserve raised its interim dividend 12 per cent to 5.8p per share.

Why it’s interesting

Homeserve cited a strong performance in its membership businesses, such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning services.



It saw strong profit growth in the US, where customer numbers have hit 4.2m, as well as the UK, where operating profit rose 38 per cent to £14m, over its half-year.



Revenue from trade review site Checkatrade also grew 34 per cent, with a 28 per cent jump in website visitors to 11.5m.



The firm also agreed to buy 79 per cent of eLocal for around $140m as a way to expand its presence in the US.

Homeserve has also appointed a new senior independent director in Katrina Cliffe to replace outgoing non-executive director Stella David.



Cliffe is currently a non-executive director of Cembra Money Bank, London and Country Mortgages Limited and Majestic Wine.

What Homeserve said

Richard Harpin, founder and group chief executive, said:

