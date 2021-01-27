Homeserve appoints ex-DCC boss as chairman

Homeserve has this morning appointed Tommy Breen as its new chairman, the home improvements firm announced.

Breen will replace long-serving Barry Gibson, who has held the role of chairman since 2010.

He will step down in May, when Homeserve presents its full year results.

Breen, a chartered accountant by training, joins the FTSE 250 firm from Essentra, the global packaging firm, where he is senior independent director.

Prior to that, he was the chief executive of FTSE 100-listed DCC, where he spent 30 years.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

He said: “I am very much looking forward to joining HomeServe and working with Richard, his executive team and my new non-executive colleagues to deliver the company’s exciting growth potential.”

Chief executive Richard Harpin said: “I look forward to working with Tommy as we continue our quest to make home repairs and improvements easy, for homeowners and trades.

“Barry has chaired Homeserve with dedication and skill, and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for his outstanding contribution. In Tommy, we have found a strong successor.”

Read more: Before the Bell: Investors look to the Fed and zoom in on Apple and Facebook