Home Secretary: Illegal migration is causing “huge divides”

Illegal migration is causing “huge divides” in the UK and must be brought under control to maintain consent for any form of asylum system, the Home Secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood said the Government needed to “deal with the pull factors that draw people in the first place” as she plans to announce a new crackdown on illegal migration on Monday with a “sweeping set of reforms”.

In an interview with Sky News’ Trevor Phillips, Mahmood said: “I know we have to go further because people are still getting in boats every day, crossing the Channel, putting their lives at risk, and those of other people as well.”

“Because I know illegal migration is causing huge divides here in our own country, and I do believe we need to act if we are to retain public consent for having an asylum system at all.”

The reforms include reducing arrivals, increasing removals and establishing fresh “safe and legal routes”, with Mahmood reiterating that asylum will be reviewed every 2.5 years.



Mahmood’s plans come as the government attempts to bring those in the party who oppose reforms onside, as calls to amend the system continue to grow across the country.

In an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, she said: “People can see huge pressure in their communities and they can also see a system that is broken, and where people are able to flout the rules, abuse the system and get away with it.”

“I know that I have to persuade people across the country, not just in Parliament.. that these are reforms that can work.”

However, shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp commended government plans, hailing them as “gimmicks”, believing radical action is needed to fix the state of the system.

He added the UK needed “no illegal immigration whatsoever” as well as a cap on legal migration and a family policy similar to that of Denmark, which require spouses to be over the age of 24 and pass a language test.

He said: “It’s tinkering with the edges. It’s not going to make a big difference.”

“I don’t object to it in principle, but it’s not going to work.

“It’s not enough… It’s not going to stop people getting on boats.”

Starmer don’t step aside

While No 10 continues to be rocked with turmoil after another difficult week, Mahmood does not believe Starmer should be thinking of stepping aside.

She said: “No. Keir Starmer is our Prime Minister.”



“I have no time for these things that people say or brief off the record, or any of this, frankly, Westminster bubble tittle-tattle.”

Her comments follow rumours of a leadership challenge from Health Secretary Wes Streeting breaking earlier this week, however Streeting has since disputed the claims.

Mahmood acknowledged the speculation was “deeply embarrassing for everyone concerned”, but Philp argued Labour are “fighting like rats in a sack”.

He claimed the Conservative have moved on from party divisions, while Labour officials are “sharpening knives” and fighting each other instead of focusing on the upcoming Budget.

