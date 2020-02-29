Home Office boss quits and will sue government over Priti Patel feud

The Home Office’s most senior civil servant has resigned and intends to sue the government after being the “target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign”.

In a resignation statement, Sir Philip Rutnam confirmed reports of a bitter feud with Home Secretary Priti Patel whose behaviour has “created fear”, he said.

Rutnam and Patel previously related a joint statement to deny claims a rift in the department.

It lead to cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill telling civil servants that advice for ministers and “any debates” should remain “private” to avoid media leaks.

However, Rutnam has stood down amid a “campaign against him”.

“I have this morning resigned as permanent secretary of the Home Office,” Rutnam told the BBC. “I take this decision with great regret after a career of 33 years.

“I am making this statement now because I will be issuing a claim against the Home Office for constructive dismissal.

“In the last 10 days I have been the target of a vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign.

“It has been alleged that I have briefed the media against the Home Secretary.

“This along with many other claims is completely false.”

Rutnam went on to say he did “not believe” Patel had “categorically denied any involvement in this campaign” as she claimed because she did not “dissociate herself from the comments”.

He said he had made efforts to reconcile with Patel but she had “made no effort engage with me to discuss this”.

“I believe these events give me very strong grounds to claim constructive, unfair dismissal and I will be pursuing that claim in the courts,” Rutnam said.

“My experience has been extreme, but I consider there is evidence that it was part of a wider pattern of behaviour.

“One of my duties as permanent secretary was to protect the health, safety and well-being of our 35,000 people.

“This created tension with the home secretary and I have encouraged her to change her behaviours.”

In his tearful statement he added: “I have received allegations that her conduct has included shouting and swearing, belittling people, making unreasonable and repeated demands. Behaviour that created fear and needed some bravery to call out.

“I know that resigning in this way will have very serious implications for me personally. The Cabinet Office offered me a financial settlement that would have avoided this outcome.”

He added: “But I hope that my stand will help in maintaining the quality of government in this country, which includes hundreds of thousands of civil servants loyally dedicated to delivering this government’s agenda.”

The Home Office has refused to comment.