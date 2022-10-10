Hollywood Bowl eyes expansion to more than 110 centres in UK and Canada

Hollywood Bowl has said it sees “a significant opportunity” to roll out its leisure business to more than 110 centres across the UK and Canada.

In a trading update on Monday, the bowling alley operator said it was eyeing expansion opportunities across its three experiential brands, Hollywood Bowl and Puttstars in the UK and Splitsville in Canada.

The London-listed firm said it expected to report EBITDA growth of more than 40 per cent compared to its £38.2m sum posted in 2019, which would place its earnings ahead of market expectations.

Sales grew 42 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels, with the UK raking in some £178.7m of a total group revenue of £184.9m, for the year to the end of September.

While customers are “undoubtedly facing a number of challenges,” Stephen Burns, chief executive officer, said he believes that the operator’s “great value for money offer will remain very attractive to families looking for high quality, affordable leisure experiences to enjoy together.”

In a note to investors, Berenberg said the company had “consistently under-promised and over-delivered on expectations” since it went public in 2016.

Shares in the operator lifted slightly by two per cent in early trading on Monday morning.

More to follow…