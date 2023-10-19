Hollywood Bowl defies cost of living crisis with summer boost

Hollywood Bowl has opened three new centres this year, with a goal of 15 by the end of 2026

Hollywood Bowl has powered through the summer thanks to growing customer demand and a strategy of expansion.

Despite some leisure activities taking a hit during the cost of living crisis, the ten-pin bowling operator said it has been an affordable activity for many in recent months.

Prices range between £10.88 and £38.48.

This strong customer demand saw total UK revenue being up 2.7 per cent at £192.6m in the London-listed firm’s trading update for the year ended 30 September.

Like-for-like UK revenue growth is up 4.1 per cent.

The bowling business’s continued expansion and investment strategies include refurbishments, rebranding and technology instalments.

Three new centres have been opened in the UK this year, with a goal for 15 in total by the end of 2026, the company said.

Stephen Burns, chief executive, said: “The investments behind our expanding offer have increased our resilience during this uncertain economic period and when combined with our highly cash generative business model, means we are well-placed to continue our profitable, self-funded, growth strategy in both the UK and Canada.”

“The long-term growth opportunity is significant, and we look forward to seizing this while continuing to provide high-quality, great value entertainment for families and friends,” he added.