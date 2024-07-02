Holloway set for a Regal reward on Eclipse Day

Holloway Boy was a winner on debut at Royal Ascot in 2022

ALL EYES are sure to be on Aidan O’Brien’s Derby winner City Of Troy on Saturday as he takes on his elders for the first time in the Eclipse (3.35pm).

The star colt’s Epsom form received a real rubberstamp last weekend as Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles, who finished second and third behind him in the Epsom Classic, fought out the finish to the Irish Derby, with the latter ultimately reversing form from last month.

While he’s certainly not a price I’d be interested in, I can’t see City Of Troy being beaten at Sandown, and I’d still rather be a backer than a layer at 2/5.

There isn’t much rain expected between now and Saturday, so the ground is likely to remain on the quick side of good and that won’t favour City Of Troy’s main rival White Birch, especially when coupled with the drop back in trip.

White Birch was impressive when beating high-class Auguste Rodin at the Curragh last time out but he has to give 10lbs to a stablemate in City Of Troy who could prove to be even classier.

There are definitely better betting races on the card and one of those is the Coral Challenge Handicap (2.25pm).

HOLLOWAY BOY stands out to me here as a horse that could still be Group race class on quick ground.

Well known for becoming the first newcomer to win a race at Royal Ascot in 26 years, when landing the 2022 Chesham on fast ground, he looks a much better horse on that kind of surface.

He has also ran well at the Royal Meeting in the last two seasons, finishing a close fourth in the 2023 Jersey Stakes and most recently when fifth in the Royal Hunt Cup last month.

Given he got trapped behind horses in that big field and had to switch across into the middle of the track to make his challenge, before flying home at the finish, it looks a performance that can be upgraded.

His starts earlier in the season can be forgiven as they came on a softer surface than was ideal, and this stiff mile should suit him perfectly, so there’s plenty to like about the 6/1 on offer with Star Sports.

The following race, the Coral Distaff (3.00pm), is another interesting betting heat.

Soprano represents the Sandringham form from Ascot and should run well again, but she is a keen-going type and this smaller field might not allow her to settle.

She’s a short enough favourite with that in mind and I’m also keen to take on Kitty Rose at the prices.

Perhaps the most likely winner is Andrew Balding’s Clove Hitch, with Ryan Moore in the plate, as her second run, when third behind Dante winner Economics, looks outstanding form.

However, at nearly double the price, I’d rather side with John and Thady Gosden’s REGAL JUBILEE.

Her name is definitely a good indication of her pedigree, as a royally-bred daughter of Frankel out of dual Group Three-winning dam Regal Realm, and she should be a filly that continues to improve with age.

On the basis of her Listed win at the end of last season, and an excellent second in the Fred Darling on reappearance in April, she brings the best form into this.

Another close second over 10 furlongs at Goodwood last time confirmed that she remains in form, and the drop back in trip shouldn’t be a problem on this testing track.

At 6/1 with Star Sports, she’s the each-way play for me.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Holloway Boy e/w 2.25pm Sandown

Regal Jubilee e/w 3.00pm Sandown