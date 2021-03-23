Holiday-goers face £5,000 fine for travelling abroad under new Covid laws

Anyone trying to leave England to travel abroad without “good reason” could be hit with a £5,000 fine under new coronavirus laws that are due to come into force next week.

Holidays abroad are not currently allowed under lockdown rules which come to an end on Monday, but MPs will this week vote on legislation to ban leaving the UK.

The earliest date that people will be allowed to travel abroad for non-essential purposes, such as holidays, is 17 May.

However, another wave of coronavirus cases in Europe and a slow vaccination programme across the continent have poured cold water on sun seekers’ hopes of a summer holiday this year.

Ministers have warned the public to delay booking holidays this year, in case they are unable to go ahead.

Helen Whatley, the social care minister, yesterday said rising Covid-19 infection rates in Europe added to uncertainty that UK arrivals would be allowed to travel freely this summer.

“My advice would be to anybody right now is just to hold off on booking international travel,” she told the BBC.

“It just feels pre-mature to be booking international holidays at the moment.”

Her comments came after defence secretary Ben Wallace refused to rule out an extension to the existing ban on international travel beyond 17 May.