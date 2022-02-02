Hogan Lovells partner leaves firm to start up rival litigator – taking six of his colleagues with him

A former Hogan Lovells partner, from the law firm’s Paris office, has poached six of his colleagues to start his own rival litigator.

Former Hogan Lovells partner Julien Martinet has left the Anglo-American law firm to establish his own Paris-based company, Swift Litigation, according to Law.com.

Martinet’s new team will also be taking Hogan Lovells’ clients with them, including French and foreign banks, as they up their new litigation specialist.

In describing itself, Swift Litigation boasts that it “brings together experienced lawyers specializing in litigation and familiar with complex disputes” to offer “tailor-made services” to its clients.

The new firm will be based out of offices on Paris’ Rue de Monceau, in the city’s wealthy 8th arrondissement business district.

The defection comes after Martinet first joined Hogan Lovells as a partner more than 4 years ago, in 2018.

During his tenure at the firm, Martinet focused on commercial litigation for clients in the banking and financial industry.

Martinet started his career at New York law firm Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel’s Paris office, after graduating with a masters in law from Oxford University in 2001.

The defection comes after former Boies Schiller partner Natasha Harrison poached 27 of 33 lawyers from her former employer to set up her own firm earlier this week.