Hit and run: Dutch in lockdown mesmerised by deceased wolf

As lockdown boredom has taken over in the Netherlands, with practically every establishment apart from supermarkets and pharmacies closed until January 14, the Dutch are preoccupied with an entirely different matter altogether this morning: a deceased wolf.

The unnamed male wolf (pictured above) was hit by a car late last night in a national park in the east of the country and is making headlines across the Netherlands this morning, with thousands taking to social media to discuss the incident.

Morning bulletins reported that the Dutch Wildlife Health Centre, part of Utrecht University, has removed the cadaver to perform autopsy.

Wolf population

It is not uncommon in the Netherlands for wolves to get involved in a road accident.

Out of seven dead wolves that were found dead across the country so far this year, six were involved in a collision. The seventh, a wolf that was spotted near a farm in the province of Gelderland, was shot by local farmers.

It is not known how many wolves there are in the Netherlands, but it’s widely believed that the population has been growing steadily in recent years as the number of reported sightings jumped significantly.